Kate Middleton's Fashion Transformation Is Truly One For The Books

Kate Middleton is an international fashion icon, following in the footsteps of both her late mother-in-law Princess Diana as well as Queen Elizabeth before her. While Middleton has, indeed, respectfully followed a conservative path when it comes to her wardrobe as a duchess, she’s pushed a boundary or two, keeping her looks youthful and modern at the same time.

One of the most endearing aspects of Kate's personal style is her ability to mix high and low. The duchess is just as comfortable in a pink off-shoulder Gucci gown as she is in a Zara houndstooth print dress. She's even known for gravitating toward casual, affordable staples like her go-to leggings and her beloved Superga sneakers. And whether she's dressing up or down, she takes the time to curate the perfect matching moment with Princess Charlotte, in complementary double-breasted coats or dresses in coordinating shades of blue.

Middleton's style has certainly changed over the years in the public eye, since she first entered royal-dom officially in 2011. Ahead, find her total fashion transformation, from her pre-royalty days until now. From the blue knee-length wrap dress Middleton wore to announce her engagement all the way up to her printed and embellished looks of today, inspiration awaits.

May 7, 2021: The Publication Of "Hold Still” Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images In celebration of the publication of “Hold Still” in May 2021, Middleton wore a coat as a dress, buttoning the long red silhouette from top to bottom and pairing it with neutral camel accessories.

Apr. 7, 2021: Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton visited the Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham, with her family in April 2021, keeping it casual in a fair isle sweater, skinny jeans, knee-high boots, and a Barbour jacket on top.

Mar. 11, 2021: School 21 Visit WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duchess paid a visit to School 21 in March 2021, adding a pop of color to her black trousers by way of a pink crewneck sweater and a matching coat.

Feb. 26, 2020: SportsAid Stars Event WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She participated in an event at the SportsAid Stars event in February 2020, wearing a pair of emerald green culottes and matching ribbed top, finished off with sneakers — of course.

Jan. 22, 2020: Ely And Careau Children’s Centre Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images At Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in 2020, Middleton went classic with a double-breasted camel coat that she threw on over a black turtleneck and black suede boots.

Dec. 8, 2020: Cardiff Castle Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Middleton visited Cardiff Castle in December 2020 in Christmas red, topping a seasonally-festive plaid skirt with a deep red coat.

Mar. 9, 2020: Place2Be Gala Dinner Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Middleton hosted a Gala Dinner for Place2Be in March 2020, stunning in a deep blue gown that boasted sheer sleeves and an allover embellished top.

Mar. 3, 2020: Ireland WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing the official color of Ireland, Middleton visited the country in March 2020 wearing a metallic green midi dress from The Vampire’s Wife

Mar. 3, 2020: Ireland Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton showed her support for the Irish people, wearing the country’s color during an official visit in March of 2020.

Feb. 2, 2020: EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton went for a Grecian-inspired look in February 2020, wearing a white and gold gown embellished from tip to toe and finished off with gold glitter heels.

Jan. 20, 2020: UK-Africa Investment Summit WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton loves a monochromatic look, choosing a bright red dress and matching suede shoes for an international summit. The dress is crafted with allover embellishment to make it perfectly evening-appropriate while still subtle in a classic midi silhouette.

Sept. 19, 2019: Visit To The Family Nurse Partnership WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To visit the Family Nurse Partnership, Middleton kept it casual in a pair of high-waisted cropped black pants and a black polka-dot silk button-down.

July 14, 2018: Wimbledon Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images For Wimbledon in 2018, Middleton arrived with Meghan Markle at her side, wearing a white polka dot knee-length dress that was reminiscent of many worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Jan. 31, 2018: Royal Tour Of Sweden And Norway Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For 2018’s royal tour, Middleton chose a more brightly coat than she has in the past, featuring a bright red-and-white houndstooth check. In one hand was an elegant top-handle Chanel bag.

Sept. 26, 2016: Royal Tour Of Canada Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Standing out in red while visiting Canada in 2016, Middleton slipped into a sleeveless midi dress in bright red with a pair of matching suede pointed-toe heels.

April 23, 2014: Royal Tour Of Australia And New Zealand Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When visiting Australia and New Zealand in 2014, Middleton chose a two-piece set, matching in a pale pink peplum top and knee-length skirt.

July 23, 2013: Leaving With Prince George Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images After giving birth to their first son, Prince George, Middleton wore a light blue dress with polka dots that many likened to the polka dot dress Princess Diana chose after giving birth to Prince William.

July 9, 2011: BAFTA Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the BAFTA event in 2011, Middleton went glam in a long silk dress, made of a pale purple tone and nipped in at the waist.

July 8, 2011: North American Royal Tour Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton went retro in a pale yellow 1940s-inspired frock with a shirtdress silhouette and flounce skirt.

Apr. 29, 2011: Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Wedding Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her wedding, Middleton chose a long-sleeve white lace dress with billowing train, designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.

Nov. 16, 2010: Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Engagement Announcement Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images To announce their engagement, Middleton chose a classic blue dress with a wrapped waistline, conservatively hitting just at her knees.

Jan. 9, 2007: Sighting In London C. Uncle/FilmMagic/Getty Images Knee-high boots were a staple in Middleton's wardrobe pre-royalty, styled here with black tights, a blazer, and an eye-catching printed dress.

Aug. 6, 2005: The Festival Of British Eventing Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Always a fan of headwear, Kate's brown Western hat is a far cry from the fascinators of today.

June 23, 2005: Sighting In St. Andrews, Scotland Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For casual looks in the past, Kate was known to throw on a lace-trimmed cami and low-slung jeans, accented by a wide, braided belt.