Kate Middleton’s latest look was totally relatable in that it featured the comfortable sneakers everyone loves. She opted for a green floral shirtdress and low-top Superga sneakers. To which you are likely saying: yes.

Though Middleton’s visit to Baby Basics in West Norfolk actually happened back in May, the photos were just released this week. The Royal family announced that they would be launching a new initiative, headed up by Middleton herself, which involves 19 major UK retailers and brands banding together to donate more than 10,000 items to 40 baby banks across the country.

For the event, Middleton slipped into a green floral dress by Boden. Though it’s now sold out, they have similar styles for under $100. The shoes were her go-to Supergas, which retail for $65 — and go with everything in your closet. In fact, low-top white sneakers are an ideal style to pair with skirts and dresses because they look the most like shoes.

As Summer drags on, consider channeling the Duchess and slip into a pair of bright white sporty kicks when wearing everything from your office-ready frock to your strappy sundress for brunch with friends.

Middleton's go-to sneakers are a worthwhile addition to your wardrobe, for pairing with dresses and even suits.

Middleton's dress is sold out but get a similar look with this dotted wrap dress from Boden.