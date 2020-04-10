Kate Middleton is an international fashion icon, following in the footsteps of both her late mother-in-law Princess Diana as well as Queen Elizabeth II before her. While Middleton has, indeed, respectfully followed a conservative path when it comes to her wardrobe as a Duchess, she’s pushed a boundary or two, keeping her looks youthful and modern at the same time.

One of the most endearing aspects of Kate's personal style is her ability to mix high and low. The Duchess is just as comfortable in a pink off-shoulder Gucci gown as she is in a Zara houndstooth print dress. She's even known for gravitating toward casual, affordable staples like her go-to leggings and her beloved Superga sneakers. And whether she's dressing up or down, she takes the time to curate the perfect matching moment with Princess Charlotte, in complementary double-breasted coats or dresses in coordinating shades of blue.

Middleton's style has certainly changed over the years in the public eye, since she first entered royal-dom officially in 2011. Ahead, find her total fashion transformation, from pre-royalty until now. From the blue knee-length wrap dress Middleton wore to announce her engagement all the way up to her printed and embellished looks of today, inspiration awaits.

January 20, 2020: UK-Africa Investment Summit WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton loves a monochromatic look, choosing a bright red dress and matching suede shoes for an international summit. The dress is crafted of allover embellishment to make it perfectly evening-appropriate while still subtle in a classic midi silhouette.

September 19, 2019: Visit to The Family Nurse Partnership WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To visit the Family Nurse Partnership, Middleton kept it casual in a pair of high-waisted cropped black pants and a black polka-dot silk button-down.

July 14, 2018: Wimbledon Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images For Wimbledon in 2018, Middleton arrived with Meghan Markle at her side, wearing a white polka dot knee-length dress that was reminiscent of many worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

January 31, 2018: Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For 2018’s royal tour, Middleton chose a more brightly coat than she has in the past, featuring a bright red and white houndstooth check. In one hand was an elegant top-handle Chanel bag.

September 26, 2016: Royal Tour of Canada Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Standing out in red while visiting Canada in 2016, Middleton slipped into a sleeveless midi dress in bright red with a pair of matching suede pointed-toe heels.

April 23, 2014: Royal Tour of Australia and New Zealand Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When visiting Australia and New Zealand in 2014, Middleton chose a two-piece set, matching in a pale pink peplum top and knee-length skirt.

July 23, 2013: Leaving the Hospital with Prince George Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images After giving birth to their son, Prince George, Middleton left the hospital wearing a light blue dress with polka dots that many likened to the polka dot dress Princess Diana chose after giving birth to Prince William.

July 9, 2011: BAFTA Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the BAFTA event in 2011, Middleton went glam in a long silk dress, made of a pale purple tone and nipped in at the waist.

July 8, 2011: North American Royal Tour Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton went retro in a pale yellow 1940s-inspired frock with a shirtdress silhouette and flounce skirt.

April 29, 2011: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Wedding Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her wedding, Middleton chose a long-sleeve white lace dress with billowing train, designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.

November 16, 2010: Kate Middleton and Prince William Engagement Announcement Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images To announce their engagement, Middleton chose a classic navy dress with a wrapped waistline, conservatively hitting just at her knees.

January 9, 2007: Sighting In London C. Uncle/FilmMagic/Getty Images Knee-high boots were a staple in Middleton's wardrobe pre-royalty, styled here with black tights, a blazer, and an eye-catching printed dress.

August 6, 2005: The Festival Of British Eventing Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Always a fan of headwear, Kate's brown Western hat is a far cry from the fascinators of today.

June 23, 2005: Sighting in St. Andrews, Scotland Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For casual looks in the past, Kate was known to throw on a lace-trimmed casual and low-slung jeans, accented by a wide, braided belt.

June 4, 2005: A Friend's Wedding Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Kate opted for a statement skirt for a summer wedding, styling the lace paneled piece with pointy heels and a white blazer. Her style became much more subdued as the years went on.