Kate Moss Wore A Modern Day Version Of Rachel Green’s Lingerie Dress

Kate Moss cut her teeth in the industry by walking some of the most famous runways in fashion history. But these days the supermodel is equally known for her style off the catwalk, in no small part due to her frequent front row appearances at shows. In many cases, her outfit makes captures more attention than the designer’s collection itself.

Case in point: On Monday, the supermodel arrived to Gucci’s Cruise 2025 runway show in London with her daughter and fellow model, Lila Moss. She wore a scantily-clad outfit that felt like she left the house in a rush (sans real clothes), with just enough time to grab an oversized coat on the way out — but, you know, in a chic, icon kind of way. It all felt very Rachel Green-coded in that one episode of ‘Friends’.

Kate Moss’s Modern-Day Lingerie Dress

Moss was dressed head-to-toe Gucci from new creative director Sabato de Sarno. She wore a little black A-line dress from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection with a longline coat slung over her shoulders in an effortless way. Her mini had an uncanny resemblance to a piece of expensive lingerie you would pull from your top drawer. In a similar vein, the model added super-sheer denier stockings to play up the boudoir aesthetic — proving the skin-baring styles can go beyond the bedroom.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Moss kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum by ditching the thigh-high boots from the runway. Instead, she opted for something that felt more quintessentially her: A pair of the brand’s patent-leather slingback pumps with a sharp pointed toe. But her shoe choice wasn’t the only difference between her look and the original.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The model also replaced the bejeweled choker with a pair of dangly earrings and a ring as her only accessories (not counting her matching black handbag_.

Rachel Green’s Lingerie Dress

Of course, it’s nearly impossible to talk about top-drawer dressing without acknowledging a fictional fashion muse with similar style predilections. See: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ character, Rachel Green, who donned a lace-trimmed negligee in Season 4, Episode 18, in an accidental run in with her boyfriend’s parents.

Screenshot via YouTube

Aniston’s character, who had career stints at Bloomingdales and Ralph Lauren throughout the series, spends the rest of the episode trying to cover up the mishap by insisting her barely-there number is set to be “the next big thing in fashion” — and with the last few years as proof, she wasn’t wrong.

Screenshot via YouTube

Since the episode’s release 26-years ago, the industry has seen its fair share of lacy, see-through slip dresses that look like they belong under a garment. Emerging brands like Nensi Dojaka, Isa Boulder, and Poster Girl have all made the risqué aesthetic their ethos, sending lingerie-inspired pieces down their runways.

A Mother-Daughter Moment

Gucci’s runway show was also the backdrop to a post-Mother’s Day moment between Moss and her daughter, Lila Moss. The rising model was also dressed in a full Gucci outfit — the looks themselves were polar opposite, but in the best way possible.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Gen-Z model sported a butter yellow suit with burgundy flatform loafers and a coordinating clutch. Like mother, like daughter.