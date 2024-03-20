One of the biggest differences between Jennifer Aniston and Rachel Green is their aesthetic. While the actor sticks to timeless looks (her red carpet history is evidence of that), her on-screen counterpart wore ensembles that followed trends and pushed the boundaries of style.

One outfit, in particular, was a daring style way ahead of its time — about a quarter of a century, in fact. I’m talking about the lingerie dress she wore in Season 4 to try and seduce Josh-u-a (Tate Donovan) — a mission she failed miserably.

Rachel’s Saucy Lingerie Dress

In the 1998 episode, aptly titled “The One With Rachel’s New Dress,” Rachel tries to tantalize Joshua at his parents’ place by surprising him in lingerie. Her choice was a patterned gray chemise which featured lacy bra cups and a wide lace-trimmed hemline. She wore the look with black pointed pumps.

Screenshot via YouTube

Screenshot via YouTube

It Wasn’t Well Received Then...

While her lone intended audience was Joshua, his parents came home unexpectedly early and, unfortunately, also witnessed Rachel in the risqué babydoll. They didn’t love the look. Rachel even received a scathing remark from the mom, who told Joshua, “That $500 was for groceries.”

Screenshot via YouTube

Always quick on her feet, Rachel was able to make an excuse for the look, citing her fashion job at Bloomingdale’s. “This is a real dress, actually. They’re wearing it in Milan. A part of my job is to wear the clothes and see how people respond.” She added, “Obviously in this case I’m going to report back, ‘USA not ready.’”

... But It Would Be Now

Well, 26 years later, the U.S. is finally ready for the trend. Fashion savants all over the world, in fact, have embraced the exposed lingerie style — so much so that it’s practically ubiquitous on both red carpets and streets. Rachel’s dress isn’t even that daring compared to what A-listers wear these days.

Rihanna, for example, wore an utterly sheer babydoll dress during Milan Fashion Week in 2022.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

A brethren of other A-listers love the boudoir-inspired style. Billie Eilish glammed it up for the 2023 Met Gala, while Kourtney Kardashian wore a sparkly pink version of a classic chemise.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachel Green was always ahead of the curve.