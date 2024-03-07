Katy Perry has always had the ability to raise eyebrows. From wearing a bedazzled burger costume at the Met Gala to her iconic whipped cream-shooting bra in 2010’s “California Gurls” video, the singer has never shied away from a fashion risk.

Now, as she prepares to release a new album and for her final season of American Idol, Perry is tapping into her controversial fashion senses once more. She debuted a jaw-dropping ensemble just this week, walking the carpet in a crimson co-ord and contrasting thong at Billboard’s 2024 Women In Music ceremony.

Katy’s Red-Hot Look

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the March 6 event, Perry shocked and awed. She wore a cherry red peplum corset with a matching two-tiered mermaid skirt. Both garments featured lace-up detailing in the back, which was strategically left open, allowing her accessory — a stringy black thong — to peek through.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Beyond her statement undies, Perry accessorized with sky-high platform heels and pearls, for a touch of glamour.

She Debuted A 3D Butterfly Tattoo

Despite wearing a backless skirt and exposed thong, the most eye-catching part of Perry’s ensemble was located several inches upward. The star debuted a raised butterfly tattoo that almost looked like it was branded into her skin.

Instagram / Katy Perry

She gave a closer look at the prosthetic on Instagram, tagging special effects artist Hugo Villasenor.

What Does The Butterfly Mean?

Perry has been putting particular emphasis on the butterfly motif lately. Fans have noticed the insect in several of her more recent looks, like when she wore a butterfly-accented cut-out dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Instagram/@katyperry

Now that she’s put a butterfly on her body, fans are speculating that it has something to do with her next album. “ARE WE GETTING THE ALBUM QUEEN???” one fan asked in the comments section of her latest photo, with another writing: “She’s up to something!” My thoughts exactly.