Real fans know Camila Cabello’s various red carpet-ready ensembles usually include at least one of her three favorite accents: subtly see-through fabric, plunging cut-outs, or an eye-catching clutch.

Her latest look, however, featured all three of her must-have elements — all wrapped up in a sultry LBD.

Camila’s Y2K-Inspired LBD

On Saturday, Oct. 20, Cabello attended the opening party of Casadonna, an Italian-inspired restaurant and bar on the coast of Miami. She chose a black, long-sleeve maxi dress with major ’00s flare.

Elevating a classic, the slinky number was punctuated by a liberal helping of revealing cut-outs. Almost her entire torso (and just a bit of underboob) was visible beneath the open panels for an added touch of spice.

While LBDs are certainly a mainstay in the star’s red-carpet rotation (especially ones with unique cut-outs), Cabello doesn’t often lean into the Y2K aesthetic as intentionally as she did here.

Between the faux choker and uber-trendy butterfly decals, this Aya Muse design could have been worn by the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, or the butterfly queen herself, Mariah Carey during a 2000s-era performance.

Butterflies Are Back: "Although the LBD is a classic piece, Camilla Cabello added a trendy element with the early aughts butterfly motif. Brands like Diesel, Blumarine, and Area have expanded this trend across the runways." — Copelyn Bengel, Bustle’s Accessories Editor

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Note: Her Blinged-Out Handbag

Cabello opted out of jewelry for the most part and, instead, chose a crystal-embellished handbag to add a bit of glitz. She donned a crystal-covered shoulder bag (Prada’s satin mini bag, if I were to take a guess), which gave the perfect amount of sparkle to her seemingly simple look.

She let the bedazzled handbag (and the saucy cut-outs) hold all the attention, going for understated leather mules from Bottega Veneta to top off the look.

Camila Cabello and Casadonna owner David Grutman Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Saving this look for my next trip to Miami.