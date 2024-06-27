Katy Perry Just Wore A Fur Coat With Nothing Underneath

It’s Paris fashion week (again) which means an influx of over-the-top looks — both on and off the runway — are to be expected. But the celebrities and models in attendance always manage to up the sartorial ante. Case in point: Katy Perry’s fur coat ensemble in the middle of June.

In the midst of her musical comeback, the singer has been out and about in public a lot as of late, and it’s taken no time at all to for her to remind fans that her outfits are just as interesting as her catchy pop songs. Over the last few weeks, she’s been spotted in a statement-making cutout gown and a very visible whale tail thong look.

As bold as her recent looks have been, though, the ensemble she wore in Paris during Haute Couture fashion week might just be her most statement-making one yet.

Katy’s Fur Coat Look

On Tuesday, Perry attended Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris in a look that left fans a bit confused — considering it’s summer, and all. She stepped out in an ankle-length fur coat with subtle striped details and a pair of artfully-ripped tights, sans an actual top or bottom.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer arrived to the show’s venue without a shirt (or bra) underneath her plush pelts — leaving her just one small movement away from a full-on nip slip.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As if the topless look wasn’t bold and brazen enough, Perry wore her distressed tights low on her hips to show off the full stretch of her sculpted stomach. To further the fashion statement, she pulled them over her point-toe heels in a way that felt reminiscent of Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia’s Vetements era. Her oversized black sunglasses were the cherry on top of a very dramatic outfit.

Her Twisted Ponytail

To keep the focus on her clothes, Perry and her hairstylist Rick Henry opted for a slicked back look. Her famous black locks were twisted into a high, two-strand ponytail that resembled a braid at first glance, creating a sleek monochromatic moment.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These theatrics shouldn’t really come as a surpsise — especially when taking into account how wild Perry’s costume-inspired looks were in the earlier stages of her career. But there’s something about a revealing outfit with a little bit of drama that gets the people talking. And this ensemble was just that.