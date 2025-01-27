Katy Perry Wore A Strapless Minidress Made Entirely Out Of Belts

Katy Perry has worn some seriously wild outfits in her day. There was the cinema-inspired bodysuit she wore in 2012, her whipped cream bra from the “California Gurls” music video, and of course the chandelier dress she sported at the 2019 Met Gala. Needless to say, Perry has a knack for turning everyday items into high-fashion couture, and her latest look is no exception.

Katy’s Belt Strap Mini Dress

Perry’s campy sensibilities combined with her eye for the eccentric makes her the queen of reimagining the mundane. Take her most recent ‘fit, for example. On Jan. 27, Perry shared a video on Instagram to promote the pre-sale for the U.S. leg of her upcoming Lifetimes Tour, participating in the popular college acceptance video trend. In the clip, the “Firework” singer wore a strapless minidress made entirely out of belts, because of course she did.

The body of the dress, which just made its debut at Paris Haute Couture week during the Jeanne Friot fall 2025 runway show, features 11 silver belts stacked one on top of each other with a mix of oval and square belt buckles. Meanwhile, the bodice consists of two belts crossed in an X-shape across the chest, with a reflective bandeau bra.

The bodice straps stretched past Perry’s arms, giving the dress a makeshift off-the-shoulder silhouette in the process.

The garment does not appear to feature any lining underneath, which means the belts create a slight cutout effect between each strap.

The runway model styled the dress with a pair of matching silver belted boots, though it’s unclear whether or not Perry snagged the whole ensemble.

She Wore A Sheer Corset Dress

She might be known for her unconventional style choices, but don’t get it twisted — Perry is very much a fashion girlie at heart.

After attending the 2025 Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes in France, Perry bid the country adieu with a series of Instagram photos in which she wears another spicy minidress. This time, the number boasts a feathery white halter top, a see-through corset bodice, and a ruched asymmetrical skirt with an avocado-hued gradient.

“France I hope our paths croissant again very soon ♥️🇫🇷,” she captioned the carousel.