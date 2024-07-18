After a seven-year hiatus from releasing a collection of new music, Katy Perry is officially back on the social scene to promote her upcoming album, 143, making it the perfect time for a retrospect on the singer’s fashion choices over the years. And unsurprising to those that have been following Perry’s career the last few decades, they’re quite revealing.

Perry’s debut era (circa 2008) included a lot of pinup-inspired, cheeky hot pants outfits and bustiers with cupcake or movie reel novelty nips that are so quintessentially *her*.

Rivaling her risqué ensembles from the mid-2000s, the American Idol judge’s looks as of late have also left very little to the imagination. From revealing laser cutout details to topless street-style moments during Paris Fashion Week, Perry isn’t afraid to show a little skin on the red carpet — and honestly her confidence is quite admirable. (It’s her world and we’re all just living in it.)

Not yet convinced of her risqué, out-there, and occasionally OTT sense of style? Don’t just take my word for it. Ahead, I’ve rounded up an assortment of the most scandalous and revealing looks that the Grammy nominee has worn throughout the years.

2009: Katy Perry’s Skimpy Lingerie Look Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images When she was in Berlin, Germany, for the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards, Perry donned a cutout bustier with a garter-like design. She paired the nude top with lace-detailed hot pants that had cone-shaped details on the hips.

2010: Katy Perry’s Barely There Dress Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Katy Perry arrived to the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in her signature blue wig at the time and a dress reminiscent of Britney Spears’ bedazzled “Toxic” music video look, which was completely see-through, aside from the sequined embellishments decorated all over. It was a tasteful approach to the naked dress.

2011: Katy Perry’s Showgirl Bodysuit Buda Mendes/LatinContent WO/Getty Images Early in her career, Perry donned a slew of hot pants with corseted tops and the two-tone showgirl ensemble she wore during her 2011 performance in the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil. The cheeky bodysuit was fully decorated in sequins and cinched with a wide belt with a crystalized heart buckle.

2012: Katy Perry’s Novelty Nip Moment Christopher Polk/WireImage/Getty Images The movie-themed ensemble she sported during her special live performance at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in 2012 was a vibe. Her cheeky bottoms were decorated with popular candy wrapper prints, while the top featured two film reels where the cups of her bra top would usually be.

2018: Katy Perry’s Checkered Bodysuit John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She sported an even skimpier bodysuit for her performance at the 2018 Kaaboo Del Mar Festival in California. The checkered piece had high-cut legs and breast cutouts that exposed a black latex bra and ample cleavage.

2022: Katy Perry’s Topless Trouser Look Instagram/Katy Perry The singer posted a scantily clad picture on Instagram wearing a pair of wide-leg trousers, sans top that was so risqué. Not to mention, there’s a significant amount of side boob going on.

2024: Katy Perry’s Visible Undergarments Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Perry put it all out there in a see-through dress with red tie details that left her undergarments completely exposed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Her completely sheer look with side cutouts was quite revealing and left very little to the imagination.

2024: Katy Perry’s Whale Tail Butt Cleavage MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Embracing the butt-cleavage trend, Perry wore a bright red two-piece that was polished in the front and a party in the back. Her look included a strapless corset and fitted skirt — both of which were made with lace-up details that left her backside completely exposed. But the black G-string whale tail moment was just the cherry on top of an already bold look.

2024: Katy Perry’s Cutout Floral Dress Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Perry walked the runway during the Vogue World fashion show in a cutout gown proving her skin-baring style hasn’t changed much since her debut. Defined by the open, laser-cut details and floral appliques, the dress in question was designed by Noir Kei Ninomija to leave very little to the imagination.

2024: No-Shirt Fur Coat Outfit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While in Paris for Fashion Week last month, the singer sported an oversized fur coat — sans shirt or bra — with a pair of distressed tight-boots. Her full Balenciaga look was just one of the standout ensembles she wore while in France.