Kendall Jenner Wore A See-Through Lingerie Set To The Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner was all about the sheer tops Monday night. After rocking a see-through crop top and a massive, voluminous skirt at the 2022 Met Gala, the supermodel was snapped arriving to the after-party in another ultra revealing look.

Making her way into the star-studded post-party party held at Zero Bond in NYC, the supermodel showed off a two-piece Miu Miu set that looked straight out of a 1920s boudoir shoot. Jenner wore a totally sheer lace cami and matching slip skirt covered in black, floral embroidery and a smattering of sequins. Underneath, she wore matching, vintage-inspired bra and high-cut panties in a shimmery copper satin. This is how you do lingerie for a glamorous night out — take notes.

Jenner styled the racy set with strappy, crystal-embellished sandals that sparkled as she navigated the cobblestone streets outside of the Downtown Manhattan venue. Accessories included a textured black clutch and diamond drop earrings. Noticeably, Jenner’s brows were back to brown, after being bleached for the ball.

The Kardashians star wasn't the only one to give her take on boudoir dressing for the post-Met parties. One of her best friends, fellow model Hailey Bieber, hit the after-party wearing a black blazer over a rhinestone-covered bra and leather hot pants. Legends stay legend-ing.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images