Hailey Bieber Wore A See-Through Crystal Bra To The Met Gala After-Party

After hitting the 2022 Met Gala looking like an elegant, Old-Hollywood bride, Hailey Bieber changed her aesthetic entirely. She was snapped outside the annual after-party sporting a winning combo: a crystal bra top and leather hot pants. The revealing ensemble served as a major contrast to her subdued red carpet look – and, for the record, I'm absolutely not mad about it.

Dressed for the bash held at Zero Bond in Manhattan, the model traded one Saint Laurent look for another. Bieber slipped out of her ivory silk dress and into a see-through halter neck bra adorned with icy silver rhinestones. The bottom half of her ‘fit went just as hard: a pair of skimpy leather short-shorts.

Adding to the fierce ensemble, she draped a sleek, tuxedo jacket over the bralette and finished with a pop of sexy, crimson red. Her strappy sandals gave the neutral look a much-needed wash of color and extra touches of bling. Despite the fact that the sun had set hours before, the 25-year-old also wore black micro sunglasses — dedication to a look that we must respect.

ICYMI, Bieber walked the Met steps earlier that day (Monday, May 2) in a gown inspired by a vintage YSL look originally worn by model and actress Jerry Hall. Bieber’s stylist Karla Welch revealed that they drew inspiration from "an amazing passage about a young Vanderbilt in the #gildedage descending the stairs in white silk and feathers." Check out the final ensemble here.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images