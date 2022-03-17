It’s not every day that Kendall Jenner wears something I, a mere mortal, can affordably purchase immediately after she posts it. Thanks to her ongoing partnership with Alo Yoga, today is one of those rare days.

The supermodel teamed up with the celeb-favorite activewear brand to debut their new Embody collection. According to the brand, the line consists of “five essential styles” made for movement (or, you know, sprawling out on the couch, falling deep into a wormhole of TikTok conspiracy theories).

In her own Instagram post, Jenner modeled a matching bra and shorts set for her 224M followers. She paired the chocolatey set up with comfy, white tube socks and two very nice looking chairs. The photos are an entire, color-coordinated, mood.

Jenner took the opportunity to not only show off her new strawberry-red hair, paired with a dark brown set, but also to influence me personally to do some shopping. If you also felt the immediate urge to click ‘Add to Bag’ on these cozy staples, you’re in luck.

Jenner’s set, along with the rest of the collection, is now available and all for under $100 (ranging from $14-$88). Jenner’s sports bra and bike shorts are both super affordable, priced at $58 each.

Shop Jenner’s exact set below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.