Kendall Jenner Really Wants To Become A Mom “Soon”

There’s perhaps no family that feels baby fever more than the Kardashian-Jenners (well, unless you count the Duggars). After all, the six adult siblings collectively have 10 kids of their own among them. And now, the remaining childfree member of the crew is ready to become a mom as well. Kendall Jenner revealed she wants kids in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 trailer — and apparently, the sooner, the better.

In the new trailer, which premiered on Monday, March 8, Jenner is seen holding family friend Malika Haqq’s baby boy, which may prove to be a pivotal turning point for her. “I want kids badly,” she said in a voiceover, adding “soon” for emphasis.

Kendall is currently the only sibling in the family who doesn’t have kids of her own. Her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian has three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with Scott Disick; while Kim is mom to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, her kids with soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West. Jenner’s brother Rob has one child, Dream Kardashian; while younger sister Kylie Jenner is mom to three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Khloé, whose daughter True is now two years old, is apparently also feeling baby fever. In another part of the trailer, she talks to boyfriend Tristan Thompson about the possibility of surrogacy for a second child. “You’re trusting a surrogate with your unborn child,” she said. “It’s just scary.”

This isn’t the first time Kendall has talked about the possibility of becoming a mom. In 2019, she told E! News that she goes “in and out of phases” of wanting to have kids. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Omg, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.” But in most cases, she said at the time, the idea of having her own kids felt like “too much.” The year before that, she told Vogue that while she wasn’t ready at the time, she anticipated wanting kids around age “28 or 29.” Kendall, who is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker, may only be 25 now — but, of course, people can (and do) change their minds about what they want as time passes.

Kendall isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner at a turning point (or potential turning point) in her life. The new trailer also shows Kim crying and saying she “feel[s] like a f*cking loser,” which may have occurred amidst her pending divorce from West. And despite Kourtney’s blossoming relationship with beau Travis Barker, the oldest sister seemingly explored the possibility of reuniting with Disick, as the trailer shows mom Kris asking if Kourtney envisions marrying the father of her children. This may be the highly anticipated final season of KUWTK, but it will clearly be as chaotic as ever.