The Kardashian/Jenner family never fails on a red carpet. And though all her sisters are fashion icons in their own rights, model Kendall Jenner certainly knows how to serve a look that can stand on its own. At the LACMA Art + Film Gala held on Saturday, Jenner donned yet another one of these looks, wearing a spicy, see-through outfit that wowed.

Jenner went full glam in a metallic skirt and sheer bodysuit by Turkish designer Burç Akyol. The long-sleeve, mesh upper featured a mock turtleneck and black satin panels. The artsy panels wrapped around her back to cover her breasts, serving up some Hot Girl Sideboob. The bodysuit also included black panels at the bellybutton that resembled a pause button.

On bottom, Jenner wore a sparkling silver skirt that draped below her pelvis, giving a low-low rise á la 2002. The skirt featured a slit in the back, allowing her strappy heels to get some red carpet time as well. The model kept it simple in the jewelry category, opting only for a small silver ring and silver drop earrings that glittered beneath her glossy waves.

TLDR; Her look was a high-fashion moment that deserves to go down in history.