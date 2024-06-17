Summer has barely started and Kendall Jenner has already given fans ample outfit inspiration for the season ahead. Earlier this month, the model took a more laid-back approach to warm-weather style, while on holiday in Mallorca, Spain with sister Kylie Jenner. The fashion impact of this trip is still being felt.

The duo flaunted a slew of seaside ensembles from the comfort of their private yacht — all of which are worth adding to your mood board. The eldest Jenner’s outfits, in particular, were somehow both effortless yet elevated at the same time.

In true Jenner fashion, she took something classic — like a little black two-piece bikini, in this case — and paired it with a few key accessories to elegantly embody the “Old Money” aesthetic.

Kendall’s “Old Money” Bikini Look

The high fashion model donned a black bikini from quality basics brand, Eterne. She seemingly mixed and matched the label’s triangle Thea ‘90s top ($105) with the Isla string bikini bottoms ($115) for a luxurious beach look.

Jenner embodied the relaxed, Island vibe with few accessories. She wore a couple bangles and protected her face from unwanted UV rays with slim sunglasses and silk babushka scarf, which she tied beneath her chin.

Elsewhere in the curated photo dump, Jenner tied the scarf around her waist, like a sarong-style skirt. This styling choice revealed her beaded necklace (very on-theme for her casual beach look) and she also carried a printed tote on her arm.

Shop Kendall’s Look

If you’re hoping to invest in a new bikini yourself, Jenner’s is currently available on both Eterne’s website, as well as online retailer FRWD — which makes sense considering the model was named creative director for the site back in 2021.

The ’90s-inspired triangle top and stringy bottoms are available in black, brown, and white, as well as a few different silhouettes. So if Jenner’s exact bikini isn’t really a fit, there are a few different iterations on offer to choose from.

If you’re looking to spice up your your next beach look, tie a silken scarf securely around your head á la Jenner. It’s really that simple.