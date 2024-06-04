If you were Kendall Jenner and packing for a European summer vacation what would you bring? After all, as a supermodel and member of one of the most famous families in the world, she has enormous amount of influence over her fans and 293 million Instagram followers — especially when it comes to fashion.

Jenner doesn’t take that responsibility lightly. So it makes sense, then, that she wouldn’t miss the chance to showcase her gorgeous lavender maxi dress while on vacation in Mallorca. I don’t know what caught my attention more, the way her semi-sheer dress looked absolutely effortless as she laid nonchalantly on a yacht or the fact that it subtly showed some nipple (again) in the most elegant way (her signature move).

Kendall’s Romantic Gown

The supermodel wore a custom version of the Romee Sleeveless Sweater dress from New York-based brand Khaite. The knit dress, which is only available in black and sterling gray online, seems to have been custom made in lilac specifically for Jenner (sorry in advance if you can’t cop the style for yourself). Composed of a fitted bodice, high neckline, and a loosely pleated maxi skirt, the style included a flirty open back — perfect for keeping cool in the summer heat.

Some background on the design: It debuted as part of Khaite’s Fall/Winter ‘23 collection, which fashion nerds will reconize as an apt choice for this point in Jenner’s life. The collection in question was all about exploring the “transformative power” of women. And Jenner is definitely channeling her power — braless — in the stunning Khaite dress.

A Stan Of The Brand

Jenner’s latest nipple-baring vacation look reminded me of another time that she elegantly wore a sheer dress while discreetly exposing her chest. This time, also in a look by Khaite, Jenner was attending the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in NYC. Much like the purple piece she just wore in Spain, Jenner’s look included semi-sheer fabric that skimmed her body perfectly.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Let’s be real...Jenner can wear any brand in the world that she wants — but I’m really glad she chose to wear Khaite this summer. And her sister Kylie did, too.