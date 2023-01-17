Kendall Jenner turned up the heat for Lori Harvey's birthday bash over the weekend, stepping out in a see-through black naked dress. Forgoing a bra (a choice I fervently support), she boldly freed the nipple for the occasion.

Styled by Dani Michelle, the supermodel’s bodycon dress featured an asymmetrical shoulder with a red floral corsage neck detail. Due to the sheer fabric, her black panties were fully visible underneath. Jenner paired the risqué party look with strappy Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals, silver Alighieri hoop earrings, and a Judith Leiber clutch boasting a colorful, crystalized sushi design complete with gold chopsticks. (The playful bento box-inspired clutch goes for $4,495.)

The reality star’s racy number is a custom design, based on a look from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Spring 2023 collection. The brand shared a video of Jenner modeling the dress on their Instagram, writing: “We created this beautiful dress for @kendalljenner with the one and only @danixmichelle. Thank you so much for believing in us and making this magic moment happen.”

Notably, Dua Lipa wore a glitzy backless dress from the same collection on New Year’s Eve. Other celebrity fans of the Paris-based brand include Kim Kardashian, Rosalía, and Rihanna. Consequently, I think we can expect to see more of Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s flashy designs in 2023.