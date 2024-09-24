No matter the city, at least one Kardashian-Jenner is bound to make an appearance at Fashion Week — it’s just a matter of whether they’ll be admiring the shows from the front row, or modeling a new collection on the runway. This time, it was the famous family’s second-youngest sister, Kendall, who popped up at Paris Fashion Week.

As the supermodel of the clan, it’s only fitting that Jenner was strutting the catwalk for L’Oreal Paris. The 28-year-old’s appearance marked the debut of her new blonde bob on the runway, but in the end, it was Jenner’s red-hot sheer dress that stole the show.

Kendall’s Spicy Sheer Dress

While walking in the Le Défilé: Walk Your Worth Spring/Summer 2025 show for L'Oréal Paris on Sept. 23, the reality star wore a stunning Jessica Rabbit-esque floor-length gown. The flaming hot dress — a custom piece from Mugler — featured a see-through mesh corset detail around the torso, and a massive cut-out across the chest that left half of her matching red bra totally exposed.

The long-sleeved garment also featured a pair of attached gloves for added elegance, and a high turtleneck neckline.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Mugler moment also featured a sky-high thigh slit, underneath which laid a sheer bodysuit base layer that revealed itself with every step down the runway.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The garment boasted an asymmetrical design, both in its silhouette and in the cut-outs, giving it a sexy, edgy vibe.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the rest of the look, Jenner stuck to the monochromatic theme by pairing the dress with red stilettos and a matching red lip.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner walked in the show alongside fellow models Cara Delevingne and Heidi Klum, as well as Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Anitta, and Andie MacDowell, among others.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kendall’s Milan Arrival

Prior to her appearance at the L’Oreal presentation, Jenner attended the Bottega Veneta RTW Spring/Summer 2025 show on Sept. 21. There, the Kardashians star contrasted her bleach blonde locks with a chic, chocolate brown midi dress and a gathered fabric detail as she watched the show from the sidelines.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Needless to say, the supermodel has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.