Haven’t you heard? Kendall Jenner is cursed. The model addressed the viral “Kardashian Curse” head-on and poked fun at her dating history in Fanatics Sportsbook’s new Super Bowl commercial, where she jokes that every basketball player she’s dated suffered a “rough patch” because she bet against them on the app, earning her loads of cash.

Naturally, Jenner used the ad to stage her own fashion show. She shows off the luxuries she’s afforded herself thanks to her winnings, complete with some costume changes that range from a spicy monokini to luxurious dresses.

Kendall’s Monokini

Heading to her brand new pool, paid for by betting against “Boyfriend 1”, Jenner turned out one of her signature swimwear looks. (What, you thought she wouldn’t wear a bikini in a commercial?)

She donned Hunza G’s Pamela monokini in a sleek black hue, featuring crinkled fabric, a scoop neckline, and a super high-cut hem, one of her favorite swimsuit trends. She paired her look with black ankle-strap sandals, adding even more glamour to her poolside attire.

Kendall’s Dramatic Cape

Of course, Jenner threw on an ultra-glam look just to waltz around her mansion. She donned a white, long-sleeved gown with a ruffled collar, an elegantly flowing floor-length skirt, and a dramatic cape that trailed down the staircase (and pointed to her Great Dane).

She ditched her accessories and seemingly went barefoot, letting her statement dress do all the talking.

Kendall’s Cutout Dress

Heading to her private jet (courtesy of “Boyfriend 3”), Jenner looked like she was about to fly to a White Lotus resort. She wore a white sleeveless dress, featuring elegant pleats and a geometric cutout at her shoulder.

She paired her dress with resort-ready accessories, including a pair of brown strappy open-toe heels and oversized black sunglasses. She wrapped a beige scarf around her head and carried two retro luggage bags, including a vintage Gucci monogram suitcase.