The so-called “Kardashian curse” has followed the famous family for years, with fans speculating that famous men who date Kendall Jenner or any of her sisters suffer a decline in their careers. Now, Jenner is putting that theory to the test. The model stars in Fanatics Sportsbook’s new Super Bowl ad, where she addresses the viral rumor head-on — and takes advantage of it.

Jenner uses her own dating life to explain the concept of the app. “Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed,” she teases. “Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a... rough patch.” However, she’s used this trend to bet against her boyfriends, showing off the lavish mansion she bought from winning money on Fanatics Sportsbook. “How else do you think I can afford all this? Modeling?” she laughs.

She jokingly thanks “Basketball Boyfriend 1” for missing playoffs, meaning she could install a backyard pool, and “Boyfriend 2” for “flopping right out of the league,” affording her a new sports car. She even has a private jet like her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, courtesy of “Boyfriend 3.”

However, she still wants love, so she’s using the jet to fly to San Francisco for Super Bowl LIX, and see if a “football boyfriend” will work out better than NBA athletes. “Kardashian curse,” she sighs on the plane. “It’s not even my last name.”

Kendall’s NBA Dating History

While Jenner didn’t name any specific exes in her new ad, she has indeed been linked to several NBA stars. Before dating Bad Bunny in 2023, Jenner had an on-and-off relationship for almost two years with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, whom she reunited with over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2025.

Before Booker, Jenner was linked to Ben Simmons in 2019, when he was a Philadelphia 76er. She was also rumored to have dated former Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin and former Laker Jordan Clarkson.