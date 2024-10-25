Kendall Jenner’s Latest No-Pants Look Included A Cheeky Thong Bodysuit

Kendall Jenner is a woman who wears many hats. Among them: supermodel, reality TV star, tequila entrepreneur, and no-pants icon.

In November 2022, Jenner started a movement emboldening fashion girls to stop wearing bottoms when she stepped out in a look sans pants. And the chic ensemble that started it all included a knitted navy sweater, semi-opaque black tights, and matching inky underwear that boasted full coverage.

Nearly two years after she encouraged the rest of Hollywood to set up arms against pants, Jenner is back with an update to the trend — and it’s even bolder than before. This time, instead of choosing underwear with ample booty coverage, she went the cheeky route in a thong bodysuit with sheer hosiery. She truly out-spiced herself.

Kendall’s Itty-Bitty Thong Bodysuit

Jenner wore her latest pantsless ensemble on Thursday, Oct. 24, and her main piece of clothing was a long-sleeved thong bodysuit.

While most fashion girls aren’t strangers to the itty-bitty onesie, most people wear them with bottoms — typically tucked inside a pair of jeans or a skirt. The 818 Tequila founder, however, isn’t like most girls. She wore hers as is with nothing but sheer tights with a polka-dot print from Calzedonia.

She topped off her “ensemble” — if you can call it that — with pointed-toe slingbacks, like her OG no-pants look.

More Pantsless ’Fits Incoming

It wasn’t the only no-pants number she wore. In another number, Jenner wore a red turtleneck sweater with black panties — this time with more coverage than a stringy thong. She paired it with plain sheer tights (also from Calzedonia) and pumps with an ankle strap.

Calzedonia

Her third look was a monochromatic burgundy set. On top, she wore a cropped leather jacket in a deep rich merlot hue and wore opaque tights as pants.

Shop Her Look

While Jenner’s looks are typically on the pricier side (even her underwear and hosiery are usually designer), these pieces are much easier to duplicate. All three looks included Calzedonia tights which have a price range of $10 to $20.

Her love for the no-pants look knows no bounds.