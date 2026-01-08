If you’ve ever wondered what scents your favorite celebs prefer, you’re not alone. One’s signature fragrance isn’t something most A-listers regularly share. So when fans learn what their faves like to spritz, they flock to grab a bottle (or dupe) of their own. Thankfully, Kendall Jenner isn’t gatekeeping hers.

Earlier this week, the reality TV star was named the new Global Fragrance Ambassador for Emporio Armani. Her first order of business: introduce the new Power Of You perfume by starring in its corresponding campaign.

Kendall’s ‘00s-Era Tube Top

In the video, directed by Carlos Martin, the 818 Tequila founder could be seen stepping through a doorway and posing in a ruby-hued room with club lights flashing before the footage cuts to the eau de parfum. To pop against the vivid background, Jenner wore an all-black look that was simple yet chic.

The supermodel wore a glossy, satin-like strapless bandeau that featured a midriff-baring crop, evoking the tube tops that dominated the early aughts. Though the style couldn’t be more understated, the choice speaks to a larger trend, aka the burgeoning renaissance of the noughties-era “going-out top” (aka the GOT).

Though the GOT styling of yore typically involved wearing a pair of flared jeans (with a thong-flashing low-rise preferred), Jenner gave it a more streamlined update when she paired hers with high-waist trousers. Cut off right above the ankle, it had a flared, cropped silhouette that allowed her pointed-toe, ankle-strap heels to take center stage.

She completed the look with gold hoop earrings the size of a coin and two slim cuffs.

Meet The Power Of You

As for Jenner’s new fragrance, the Power Of You nearly doubled as jewelry when Jenner clutched it in a photo. The rosy liquid was contained in a sleek rectangular glass bottle with curved edges encased in gold. It perfectly matched the gilded cap marked by an orb and a stack of interlaced rings.

The scent’s color evokes its fruity, floral, and gourmand notes, which include passionfruit, frangipani, and vanilla, among other citrusy add-ons. It launches in Europe on Jan. 20, and is set to hit U.S. stores in March.

Mark your calendars, beauty girls.