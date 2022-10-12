Kendall Jenner has a knack for making what many might consider an “ugly” trend look cool. Whether she’s rocking a low-rise maxi skirt, bell bottoms, or a truly bizarre print, you can pretty much bet she’s going to look chic as f*ck doing it. The top model’s latest workout ‘fit is a testament to this fact.

Stepping out in Los Angeles for a pilates class on Monday, Jenner was snapped sporting a simple white sports bra and sleek black leggings, which seamlessly coordinated with her socks and Nike Air Maxes. Both the bra ($58) and the leggings ($88) are from Alo Yoga, which Jenner is a longtime brand ambassador for.

But, what caught my eye was the piece she added on top — a shrug that created a cheeky peekaboo moment. Jenner’s ivory, ribbed knit top — a $52 style also from Alo Yoga — featured an extreme crop, with the hem sitting just above her bra. She also added sunnies and a luxe tote by The Row for good measure.

Shrugs, like many early aughts staples, have been on the rise again recently. Some of our other favorite fashion girls like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa have also been spotted in different variations of the ultra-cropped style.

Count me in on this trend.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the Kardashian/Jenner family has a knack for selling out any product they put their name on, this entire set is still shoppable via Alo Yoga.

