Last week, I wrote about Kendall Jenner rocking one of the summer’s trendiest sneakers: Salomon’s Xt-4 trail runners (keeping you informed on important world news). But her sneaker collection continues to wow. Lately, she’s been reaching for another popular style that fashion girlies like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Kaia Gerber have also been wearing non-stop.

On a casual Whole Foods shopping trip (relatable), the supermodel paired Adidas’ classic Samba sneaker with a cream-colored maxi skirt and a simple olive tank. The 818 Tequila founder then added a simple canvas tote bag and sleek black sunglasses. The result? A perfect summer-into-fall ‘fit.

Once considered an ‘ugly trend,’ maxis have been taking over Fashion TikTok, quickly eclipsing the micro-mini in popularity. On the designer front, a bevy of brands — including Dior, Chloe, Acne Studios, and more — sent runway-skimming styles down the catwalk for fall last fashion week. Per usual, Jenner is 100% on-trend.

Casual and cute, this early-2000s-inspired look offers a laid-back aesthetic us non-Kardashian/Jenners could easily copy. Keep scrolling to recreate her outfit.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.