Keys Soulcare Skin Care Products Are Here To Help Your Glow

Since the initial introduction of Alicia Keys’ beauty-meets-wellness brand, fans have been patiently waiting for more. Now, it's here: Six new Keys Soulcare skin care products have just been added to the collection to help round out your self care regimen.

Included in the launch are clean and cruelty-free skin care staples, all inspired by Alicia Keys' own beauty journey and co-created with brand partner and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder. Now in the Keys Soulcare collection are the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Reviving Aura Mist, Comforting Balm, and a newly fragrance-free Skin Transformation Cream. All range from $12 to $38 and are available at Ulta and the Keys Soulcare website.

The skin care products maintain the brand's theme of self-care with an affirmation accompanying each (like "You are devoted to this moment," which is stamped on the cleanser bottle). Each formula contains nourishing ingredients that work to hydrate and soothe your complexion, such as Manuka honey (a moisturizing essential found in the cleanser), ceramides (that the cream plumps and hydrates with), and charcoal, a pore detoxifying active within the face mask.

Besides the beauty routine essentials, more self-care products round out the line, like the green tea and lactic acid-based exfoliator and soothing honey face mask. Of course, each item makes for a dreamy match with Keys Soulcare's first launches: the Sage + Oat Milk Candle and Obsidian Facial Roller. So if you're looking for a total DIY spa night, hit up the full collection for a mind-body-skin refresh.