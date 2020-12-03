Fans have been awaiting the official launch of Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare beauty-slash-self-care line, a brand under e.l.f. Beauty that the singer first announced over the summer — and now, the moment is here: Today, you’re able to shop the first products of her collection, which is all about self-love.

Just launched is the Keys Soulcare First Ritual, a three-part collection that includes a Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream, and Obsidian Facial Roller. The products, formulated with brand partner and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, are meant to be used together as a grounding beauty ritual that calls for slowing down. It's only the beginning of the line's beauty and wellness essentials, which has skin care, body care, "air care," and more to come.

"This [collection] is really about this conversation that we're having about how we're feeding ourselves, how we're nurturing ourselves, how we're taking time for ourselves," Keys tells Bustle. "We have this idea in our head that we are supposed to go until we can't stand up anymore — we're supposed to be drained completely. And then finally we're like, 'Something's the matter.'" Hence her inspiration for Keys Soulcare, which marries the concept of self-love with nourishing skin care.

If you've been following along as Keys has teased out the line, you already know that Keys Soulcare is more than just beauty products: It's a combination of content and skin care, both of which serve as tools for your own wellness regimen — something that Keys stresses as crucial to mental health. "I'd love to see the concept [of pushing ourselves to exhaustion] be rewritten," says Keys. "Even just having those small, tiny moments where you can say, 'I can't wait until I take off my clothes off at night and I've washed my face and I'm gonna say my mantra and light my candle,' and getting into the concept of how to do that for yourself, guilt-free."

Though you can purchase the products individually, the three items are meant to be used together. Kory Marchisotto, CMO of e.l.f. Beauty and president of Keys Soulcare, tells Bustle the ideal ritual to try out. "Speak your affirmation aloud, [saying] 'I am strong, capable and unstoppable.' Light your Sage + Oat Milk Candle and set your intention for the day as the scent of sage energizes and adds clarity to your thoughts. Gently massage the Skin Transformation Cream onto freshly-cleansed skin as malachite and bakuchiol brighten inside and out. Go deeper with the Obsidian Facial Roller, moving upward and outward in smooth strokes as you shift your consciousness to a place of self-love." This three-pronged approach works to enhance a simple skin care routine.

Keys' ultimate goal with her beauty line is to give those who use it everything they need for their skin and self-care. "These are offerings that are ways to assist us in that journey," says Keys. "Whatever that is, if it's skin care or body care or air care... it can be everything. The point is that [these products] assist us in finding ourselves." Sign me up.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 9:23 a.m. ET to include a statement from e.l.f. Beauty.