The Kardashian-Jenner clan brought the glamour at the 2022 CFDA Awards in NYC on Monday night. There to celebrate Kim, who received the Innovation Award for her intimates brand Skims, the whole family looked exceptionally fierce. Khloe, however, stood out even among her stylish family.

The Good American founder stepped out in a dazzling bronze dress that gave a glimpse of underboob (saucy). Spliced in the middle, the skintight, liquid-like gown included a mock neck, a single long sleeve, and a train that trailed behind her. While shiny, metallic fabric covered her right shoulder, her arm and a sliver of her stomach was left bare, for an artsy, asymmetrical aesthetic. It was a moment with a capital M.

Kardashian kept her accessories minimal and her hair slicked back, letting the daring dress — a LaQuan Smith design — hold the spotlight. The reality star finished things off with simple stud earrings, a few rings, and slinky sandals the same color as her gown. Smith served as her date for the evening and the fabulous duo could be seen posing together on the ivory carpet (photos of that below).

Since this is an award show centered around style, I’d say both Kardashian and Smith came correct.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images