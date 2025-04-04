One thing about Khloé Kardashian is she’s going wear the hell out of a workout set. Among the KarJenners, the Good American founder is the most fitness-savvy; she even hosted a fitness reality TV show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, helping contestants with their glow-ups. As of this week, she’s helping reach a wider audience and support their fitness journeys with stylish gym gear. Enter: her Fabletics collab.

Khloé’s Gym-To-Glam Look

On April 1, Kardashian dropped “By Khloé,” a 20-and-change piece collection she co-designed with the activewear brand. She’s collaborated with the brand several times before, but this is the first time she’s had a hand at its designs. True to form, the capsule includes some Kardashian signature styles.

One piece, for example, was made to be versatile. The Convertible Dress, priced at $105, leans into its name. The base is a fitted slip maxi dress, not unlike the cult-favored SKIMS Lounge Dress. This, however, is meant to be styled multiple ways. You can style it sans straps or pull it down to turn it into a high-waist skirt. For visual aids, Kardashian modeled the item’s multiple configurations, even pairing it with a sports bra, a furry coat, and dangling earrings for a day-to-night look. If there’s anyone who could glam up humble activewear, it’s her.

Get The Kardashian Booty

For those who might be working on their glutes, or at least want to appear like they already have, the reality TV star is helping others get the illusion of the Kardashian booty via two new butt-enhancing leggings: the Seamless Scrunch Legging ($85) and the PureLuxe TLC Legging ($90).

While her capsule’s offerings come in neutrals, the pieces are also available in spring-ready pastels. She wore a mint green pair with a long-sleeved crop top ($65) in the same zesty hue. Giving it the good ol’ fashion treatment, she tucked them into knee-high woven boots and wore matching aqua sunglasses.

Fabletics

Activewear, Yassified

Even the more straightforward workout options were styled so chicly, they could easily double as going-out ’fits. In one layout, she wore a zip-front oxblood jumpsuit with a generous open back. She paired it with a Y2K-era bolero in the same shade and gold bangles.

Fabletics

You’ve never seen activewear worn like this.