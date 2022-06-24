Airports are stressful places. Not only do we have to worry about our luggage weighing under 23kg, we also have to strategically pack our in-flight beauty products into 100ml containers and the tiny plastic bag. Luckily, there are clever ways to work around liquid restrictions: go solid. And Kiehl’s has just launched a product that will help you upkeep your skincare routine while you’re wheels up.

Kiehl’s Future Made Better Facial Bars are solid iterations of the brand’s three popular formulas which offer a sustainable option for the eco-conscious beauty lover. The collection comprises of three targeted, solid cleansers formulated to thoroughly clean with a rich lather, leaving skin fresh and balanced, and never dry. Each cleansing bars contains at least one renewable or fairly-traded ingredient and are formulated with five times less water than Kiehl’s liquid cleanser, and less plastic packaging, of course.

The Ultra Facial Hydrating Concentrate Cleansing Bar is enriched with renewable Glacial Glytoprotein and responsibly-sourced squalane. The ultra-nourishing and soap-free formula gently cleanses and replenishes the skin with moisture, without disrupting the skin’s barrier. Also included in the collection is the Calendula Calming & Soothing Concentrated Cleansing Bar which is suitable for acne-prone skin. Containing up to 100 real and responsibly-sourced Calendula petals, this cleansing bar helps to reduce the appearance of redness, leaving skin feeling soothed ,and calm.

For those wanting a deeper cleanse, the Rare Earth Deep Pore Detoxifying Concentrated Cleansing Bar contains fairly-traded Amazonian white clay and renewable bamboo exfoliants, leaving skin feeling deeply cleanse while balancing excess oil while minimising visible pores.

Each cleansing bar costs £20.50 and can be purchased on the Kiehl’s website. Plus, there are six other new beauty launches to be excited about this week.

