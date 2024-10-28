It’s only been a week since her Oct. 21 birthday, but Kim Kardashian is already making the most of her 44th year. First, the reality TV star celebrated her b-day in a latex skin-toned naked dress, which she aptly referred to as her “birthday suit.” Now, the entrepreneur is gearing up for a brand new product launch — all while wearing the most revealing bustier ever.

Kim’s Cleavage-Baring Bustier

One thing about Libras: everything they touch turns to fashion gold. Kim Kardashian is a prime example of this, as the mom of four has aced some of the most popular style trends. From loungewear-as-daywear to underwear-as-clothes, the American Horror Story: Delicate actor has been at the forefront of just about every major fashion craze you can think of. Even when she’s not reinventing the style wheel, she manages to put a fresh and modern spin on the most timeless pieces, like the true tastemaker she is.

On Oct. 26, Kardashian proved her styling chops once again while posing for a new SKKN BY KIM campaign. In the photo, the SKIMS founder wears a sexy black bustier with a plunging V-shaped neckline, leaving her cleavage on full display. She also wears a black robe draped over her arms and lap, making it impossible to discern whether or not she’s wearing any bottoms.

As if the scandalous garment wasn’t spicy enough, Kardashian also paired the ‘fit with a fiery red hairdo that trails all the way down to her ribs.

The businesswoman is promoting the launch of the Silk Matte Lip Color collection from SKKN BY KIM on Oct. 29, which boasts a butter-like texture and a moisturizing silk matte finish. The drop will be available in 10 nude shades for $29.

Bustiers For Days

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has turned heads in a bustier. In fact, it’s not even the first time this month.

On Oct. 19, the aspiring lawyer attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala in an old Hollywood-inspired white corset and matching panties.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The ensemble, which was borrowed from Mugler’s Spring 1998 couture collection, featured a cinched waistline and a dramatic V-shaped neckline. She completed the look with a floor-length white robe and over 32 karats worth of jewelry.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Now that Kardashian has given the garment her stamp of approval, don’t be surprised if you see an influx of TikTokers styling bustiers on your FYP.