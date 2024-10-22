If you ask Merriam-Webster, a “birthday suit” typically means being in the buff. They’re not related to the annual milestones in any way — just the ’fit you were born with (read: skin). Kim Kardashian, however, can turn anything into a fashion moment. If you ask her about the phrase, it’s less a figure of speech and more of an outfit prompt.

On Monday, Oct. 21, she leaned into the expression and interpreted it in her own high-fashion way — on her actual birthday, no less.

Kim’s “Birthday Suit”

Those who keep up with the KarJenners know that events are a big deal to them — especially birthdays. So the SKIMS founder kicked off her 44th year in a stylish ensemble, likely the first of several looks to match the festivities designed to celebrate her.

Captioning her Instagram Story “Birthday Suit,” Kardashian made a cheeky nod to the OG unclothed definition in a skin-toned naked dress. Nothing about it, however, was anything like the naked dresses other Hollywood stars have rocked before.

Utterly avant-garde, her Diesel dress featured a latex-style bodysuit. With itty-bitty straps, a scoop neckline that flaunted décolletage, and an ’80s-style high-cut tanga, the piece looked like a typical skintight suit.

The bottom half of her dress is where it gets interesting. The opaque one-piece sat over clear PVC bottoms, like a catsuit with pants. Instead of fully separating down the middle, however, the fabric converged into a skirt inches below the crotch.

Her Go-To Cross Accessory

Kardashian yassified the look with a statement accessory: a diamond cross pendant. It added just the right amount of sparkle to her birthday ensemble.

The shapewear mogul has had a particular affinity for the crucifix emblem, dipping her toe in the gothic aesthetic in recent months. Thus far, she’s worn the religious sigil embossed on leather dresses at red-carpet events and cross necklaces to the beach. She even has a go-to brand: Chrome Hearts, the cult-followed label known for imbuing its wares with cross imagery.

She Loves The Combo

It’s not the first time Kardashian wore a diamond cross necklace with a naked dress. In April of last year, the reality TV star wore a slip dress that looked straight out of the lingerie drawer — her ’90s-inspired take on naked dressing. Like yesterday’s combo, she zhuzhed it up with bedazzled necklaces, a cross layer included.

No one does birthdays like the Kardashians.