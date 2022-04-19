Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner did it first, but Kim Kardashian took note. The former KUWTK star sported a viral mini bag while in the desert for Revolve Festival during the first weekend of Coachella. The bag in question? The new Coperni Swipe — made entirely of glass.

Inspired by the iPhone’s “swipe to unlock” button, this unique accessory is the latest iteration of Coperni’s signature bag, made in collaboration with Brooklyn-based glassware brand Heven. While the “Kiss Me More” rapper and beauty mogul both went for see-through versions of the “it” bag (Jenner’s held Kylie Cosmetics products, of course), Kardashian opted for a mirror-like, silver version at the star-studded Cali concert.

The Skims founder paired her bold purse (sculpture?) with a gray one-shoulder top and matching floor-length skirt, both by Rick Owens. She finished with strappy Manolo Blahnik stilettos that laced up all the way past her knees.

The Swipe was first introduced on the runway as a part of Coperni’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection, blowing up social media with its futuristic design. Since its initial launch, the Swipe has gained a high-profile cult following, including pop star Dua Lipa and Game of Thrones actress Maisie William. Ahead, see how Kardashian styled it.