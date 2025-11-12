Kim Kardashian might not have passed the California bar exam, but she’s mastered the laws of press tour fashion. On Nov. 10, Kardashian attended the premiere of her legal dramedy All’s Fair in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For the star-studded event, Kardashian chose a custom gown with feathered detailing and side cutouts.

Kim’s Cutout Dress

The Ryan Murphy show, which premiered on Hulu on Nov. 4, follows a group of competitive, high-power attorneys. But there was room for the whole cast to shine at the Brazilian premiere, which Kardashian attended with her co-stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash.

The reality star chose a slinky dress with a vintage twist for the premiere, which was held at Teatro Copacabana Palace in Rio. Her red carpet look was a custom gown designed by Conner Ives. Made from silk crepe back satin and chiffon, the dress featured a ruched high-neck top and a floor-length skirt with layered ruffles at the hem.

Cutouts at the waist and an open back added some extra intrigue to the design, while a feathered waistline — the feathers taken directly from an Edwardian fan — gave it a vintage flair. To bring the whole look together, Kardashian added a few matching feathers to her slick-back bun.

Soki Mak — the stylist who was recruited by Kardashian to do costume design for All’s Fair – dressed The Kardashians star for the event.

Vintage Vibes

Kardashian has a penchant for vintage styles, though most of her archival pulls do not reach as far back as the Edwardian period of the early 1900s. Instead, Kardashian’s style has been leaning more Y2K.

For the New York City premier of All’s Fair on Oct. 28, she donned a look from Saint Laurent’s fall 2003 collection, swapping out her vintage feathers for some Y2K fur. At the event, Kardashian got experimental — wearing a fox fur stole with a lavender bow as a wrap top.

She paired the unique look with a brown silk midi skirt and red pumps. For maximum glamor, she accessorized head-to-toe in diamonds. Her bracelet, anklet, waist chain, and earrings all brought the sparkle.

Consider justice — and looks — served.