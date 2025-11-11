Kim Kardashian is officially in her acting bag. After getting a taste of the thespian life in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023, Kardashian rejoined the director for Hulu’s new legal drama All’s Fair, where she stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor. (Yes, it’s a powerhouse cast.) Naturally, her new career is also informing her wardrobe.

The SKIMS mogul has a long history of paying sartorial homage to Hollywood icons, collecting pieces previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor or donning dresses previously worn by Marilyn Monroe, among others. Most recently, however, she has begun paying homage to iconic on-screen ensembles. Case in point: her recent Halle Berry recreation that was oh-so-spicy.

Kim’s Halle Berry Homage

Over the weekend, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 70th birthday with a James Bond-themed party, cheekily dubbed “0070.” As someone who’s officially in show business, Kardashian did her homework and dove into the archives for an outfit inspired by a specific scene: the purple set worn by Berry’s Jinx in the 2002 Bond film, Die Another Day.

Kardashian wore a sleeveless top with a handkerchief-like hemline and a criss-cross back detail comprised of multiple crystal-encrusted strings. The top itself, crafted with a lightweight material, was adorned with lattice-esque embroidery.

A Booty Focus

The matching skirt, meanwhile, also featured the same beaded pattern and a rhinestone-covered waistband a few inches thick. When she turned, however, she exposed how her back dipped into a deep “V” that almost exposed her butt cleavage. Save for the smallest details (and colors), Kardashian’s set was nearly identical to Berry’s OG look.

More Butt Cleavage

Kardashian’s recent looks prove she’s been keen on popularizing trends that emphasize bums. A few days prior, the reality TV star shared a photo dump of outfits she wore on her new Hulu series, including one that was totally NSFW for her character’s law firm.

The front was office-friendly enough. She wore a blue button-down layered under a pinstripe vest. As for her bottoms, she wore a skin-tight pencil skirt in the same pinstripe pattern. The back, however, was pure corp sleaze. From the waist, it dipped halfway down her booty, completely exposing her oxblood thong.

She’s making butt cleavage a thing. And knowing Kim, she’ll succeed.