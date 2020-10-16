It’s time to bust out your multicolor Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Pochette purse, your pink Razr flip phone, and grab a caramel frap because the early 2000s are back. The latest trend from the turn of the millennium to return to our closets? Velour tracksuits. Once upon a time, Juicy Couture reigned supreme in this department, but nearly two decades later, Kim Kardashian West is coming for their crown via Skims Velour, the latest offering from the inclusive shapewear line she launched last year. And she tapped Paris Hilton for the ad campaign, naturally.

Skims Velour is an assortment of luxe, ultra-soft styles designed for both indoor lounging and outdoor everyday wear. Seven pieces are featured in the debut collection, including classics like hoodies and joggers, as well as some unexpected options like a bandeau top and wide leg pants.

For ultra maximum comfy levels, you can snag the long robe, which features satin piping details that will instantly elevate your at-home wear. Another fan favorite is sure to be the sleep top, which is made of super soft velour fleece, and also features satin piping detail around the collar, cuff, and chest pocket. It’s a chic-yet-relaxed silhouette that you can wear with any of the bottoms in the collection, or paired with jeans for a casual look that’s still cozy.

There are four colors to choose from: honey, sienna, smoke, and amethyst. Prices range from $42 to $128, and the entire collection will be shoppable online beginning October 21. With the cooler fall temperatures beginning to kick in, it’s the perfect time to stock up on loungewear that’ll keep you nice and toasty, and these new Velour options definitely won’t disappoint.