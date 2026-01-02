While everyone has their own New Year’s Eve traditions, if you’re a member of the KarJenner family, your NYE looks slightly different. Instead of hitting up Times Square to watch the ball drop, or planting a kiss on someone at a party when the clock strikes midnight, you ring in the year by flying to Aspen, Colorado and attending the hottest-ticket event there is: Kate Hudson’s NYE party. That’s exactly how the SKIMS mogul spent Wednesday, Dec. 31, partying alongside the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy and Bella Hadid, and rocking a sheer bedazzled LBD by Ludovic de Saint Sernin that flaunted her granny panties.

The following morning, on Jan. 1, the reality TV star continued on the same undies-forward sartorial path and opted for a top that could easily be mistaken for lingerie.

Kim’s Corset & Fur Coat

Kardashian iconically spent the first day of 2026 hitting up Prada for some shopping, and she walked away with several paper bags. Since the SKIMS mogul doesn’t discriminate between appearances, red carpets, and errands, she dressed up for the excursion, albeit in a different Italian designer: Roberto Cavalli.

On top, the All’s Fair actor wore a soft crushed velvet corset in a bronze hue. The lingerie-inspired item showed her décolletage in a low V-neck and featured visible metal clasps. She paired the piece with the same designer’s wares and wore flared oxblood leather pants with an intricate slashed and woven detail. To keep it coordinated, she wore burgundy square-toe boots.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The OTT Pièce De Résistance

The outfit’s pièce de résistance, however, was an even louder maximalist banger, straight from Cavalli’s Fall/Winter 2000 archives. Behold, her decadent fur coat, crafted in a soft, fuzzy brown and lined with a spotted leopard pattern. Since one furry piece wasn’t enough, she also wrapped a cozy brown stole around her neck. Skipping other accoutrements, Kardashian opted to keep her hair sleek and straight, her lips glossy, and her eyelids bronzed.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Per Spring/Summer 2026 runways, maximalist trends are predicted to reign supreme in 2026. That said, Kardashian wasted no time helping kickstart the over-the-top train, kicking off the new year with a flamboyant bang.

I wouldn’t expect any less.