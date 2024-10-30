It’s always a big deal when Kim Kardashian drops new merch. The serial entrepreneur is one of the most successful fashion and beauty moguls of her generation. In 2021, however, she took a hiatus from releasing makeup products and did a full beauty portfolio rebrand. Finally, after hitting the ground running with SKKN BY KIM, her newest skin care label, she returned to the beauty game in January with an all-nude makeup line.

Unlike her other brands (e.g. SKIMS), which do consistent drops, SKKN BY KIM rarely introduces new items. So Tuesday, Oct. 29, was a big day for beauty and fashion enthusiasts alike. Apart from a new lipstick launch, Kardashian blessed style girlies by starring in a new campaign. Best believe, even in nothing but loungewear, she served major outfit inspo.

Kim’s Chic Loungewear

Kardashian loves a bodysuit (she sells a whole breadth of them via SKIMS). It’s no surprise, then, that she slipped into one for her SKKN BY KIM campaign. Her choice was a white spaghetti-strap option with a semi-sheer fabrication.

Unlike her typical cheeky styles, these had full coverage with cycling shorts. To add a touch of elegance, she wore a floor-length robe made of silk.

The monochromatic ensemble was designed to emphasize her makeup — particularly her chocolate lipstick.

Her Bra-Exposing ‘Fit

In another campaign photo, the reality TV star wore another permutation of luxe intimates. Instead of a stretchy bodysuit under her silk robe, she wore a see-through lace bra with a silk strap, which she exposed teasingly.

She also switched up her lip color and went for something darker and more akin to rich cocoa, specifically shade 10.

Meet The New Products

While the images could’ve easily been selling fashion, the focus of the campaign was the new Silk Matte Lip Color — a line of 10 cream lipstick that offers a buttery silk finish. It’s available on the website for $29, in a range of skin-matching shades.

To get Kardashian’s exact beauty look, she combined two lip liners (in shades 8 and 13) and swiped her Silk Matte Lip Color in shade 5.

The “m” in Kim stands for “mogul.”