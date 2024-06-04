Kim Kardashian’s commitment to fashion throughout the years has been nothing short of remarkable. Unlike some celebrities who dabble in trends, she dives in headfirst, fearlessly shaping them and even sparking entirely new ones.

Remember the gasp-worthy "naked dress" look she donned at the 2023 Met Gala? Kim Kardashian practically owned that red carpet moment in that barely-there Schiaparelli number. And who can forget the controversial yet undeniably unforgettable "cardigan gate" at the 2024 Met Gala? Love it or hate it, Kim sparked a global conversation about fashion's boundaries and the line between costume and couture.

Trendsetter? Risk taker? She's definitely both. Now it seems Kim is fully embracing the Y2K revival, and she's doing it in true Kardashian style. Just check out the images from her April vacation in Turks and Caicos. Buckle up, because, with Kim Kardashian at the helm, the fashion ride is never dull.

Kim’s Belly Chain Revamp

This close-up shot of the start on the beach rocking an itty bitty black Skims bikini wouldn't be out of place on a Destiny's Child album cover. Accessorized with layered belly chains adorned with a tiny cross and a chunky Chrome Hearts necklace, this look is pure 2000s glam.

Instagram/@Kim Kardashian

Kim’s Obsession With Chrome Hearts

The mogul has had more than a few Chrome Hearts necklace moments recently. She rocked them at the 2023 TIME100 Gala and again at GQ's Men of the Year Party. These weren't dainty little trinkets — the chunky silver pendants exuded a confident, almost rebellious vibe. It's a look that says, "I know who I am, and I'm not afraid to show it."

And then there's the return of the bikini. The mom-of-four sported another daring two-piece with a different set of cross Chrome Hearts necklaces while vacationing with her family during spring break in Turks and Caicos. The bold, edgy aesthetic perfectly complements her willingness to push boundaries.

Instagram/ @Kim Kardashian

Love her or hate her, there's no denying Kim Kardashian's impact on the fashion world. She's a trendsetter, a risk-taker, and a master of reinvention. Whether she's poolside in a Y2K bikini and belly chain combo or gracing the red carpet in a linty sweater, Kim Kardashian will surely continue to keep us guessing, keep us talking... and keep us looking.