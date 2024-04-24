When Richard Stark, John Bowman, and later, Leonard Kamhout, launched Chrome Hearts in 1988, as a solution to a lack of stylish leather biker jackets, they probably never would’ve guessed the kind of clientele their brand would attract.

Born in an LA garage, the biker label soon became rock band catnip, with groups like Guns N’ Roses, The Sex Pistols, and Motley Crüe taking to their punky leather goods and gothic-style jewelry. In the following decade, however, the brand’s popularity detoured from rock stages, instead infiltrating the pop culture zeitgeist. New devotees included Jay Z, Pamela Anderson, and Matt LeBlanc, who famously wore a leather Chrome Hearts arm sling to the 1996 Emmys.

Almost 30 years later, however, the brand’s wares can now be found within the wardrobes of some of Hollywood’s biggest fashion mavens. Rihanna and Kylie Jenner are known fans and the brand even collabed with Bella Hadid in 2017. And though they’re still beloved for their leather, it’s the label’s instantly-recognizable cross jewelry that’s currently trending.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Stylish fans are flocking to their earrings, bracelets, and rings — but, particularly the silver cross necklaces. Their pieces are so sought-after, in fact, that GQ said vintage Chrome Hearts is “currently a better investment than gold.”

One of the biggest driving forces behind this modern-day resurgence is Kim Kardashian. Chrome Hearts is her latest designer fixation and she’s sported their jewelry at every event imaginable — from Paris Fashion Week’s front row to the 2023 TIME100 Gala, where SKIMS was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Companies.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At last year’s CFDAs, Kardashian wore not one, but two nearly identical Chrome Hearts looks in a single night. And not two weeks later, she wore another cross-covered creation for GQ’s Men of the Year Party.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In recent weeks, Kardashian has increased her Chrome Hearts quota significantly. The fashion mogul wore different variations of their iconic cross necklaces almost daily during her April trip to Turks and Caicos. And the following week, a chunky necklace laden with crucifix pendants was the star of her Easter look — a fitting choice for the religious occasion.

Of course, Kardashian isn’t the only big-name fan of the label — even within her own family. Her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall and Kylie have all worn similar cross necklaces. (Kylie even owns a leather Chrome Hearts stroller blanketed in the motif.)

And in 2022, Rihanna proudly displayed her baby bump at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a sheer dress and layered Chrome Hearts necklaces.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chrome Hearts pieces are extremely difficult to purchase, as the brand doesn’t sell online. Their designs are instant collectibles and, because of their trending status, typically appreciate in value. To build your own burgeoning collection, scour resale sites like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective, or be on the lookout for auction houses like Sotheby’s, which hold selling exhibitions with the occasional Chrome Hearts paraphernalia.

With endorsements by Rihanna and Kardashian, it’s the smartest investment you’ll make.