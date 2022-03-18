Fashion

What To Buy From Kim Kardashian’s New Skims Swim Drop

Is it summer yet?

Kim Kardashian in SKIMS Swimwear, which launched Friday.
By Jamie Feldman
Kim Kardashian’s Skims launched its highly-anticipated swimwear collection Friday, promising the custom fit and high quality customers have come to expect from the brand. With 19 silhouettes, Kardashian said in a release: “there is truly something here for everyone.” Here are our top five picks.
Swim Tank Bikini Top
SKIMS
The thick strap on this swim tank promise extra lift where you need it most. Plus, it can be paired with any swim bottoms for a mix-and-match moment.

