Kim Kardashian just made her return to the cover of Variety magazine. The reality star and influencer previously graced the March 2022 cover alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and their mom Kris. This time, she appeared on the magazine’s June 2024 “Actors on Actors” issue with actress and model, Chloë Sevigny.

Kardashian’s cover was one of six that was shot for the issue, with each cover featuring a pair of hand selected actors. And now that Kardashian has finally made her foray into TV with something other than her own reality show, she’s being recognized for her work. Both Kardashian and Sevigny are known in the fashion world for their unique sartorial sensibilities so it was interesting seeing the duo dressed in all black as they posed next to each other.

In addition to the shoot, Kardashian sat down with Sevigny for a long form conversation to talk all things, “American Horror Story,” accents, and their favorite films.

The Black-On-Black Cover

Kardashian wore a black long-sleeve wrap dress for her cover shoot with Sevigny. The dress covered most of her body except for a *hint* of skin which you could see through the sheer fabric that was draped over her chest. Despite it being rather modest, the dress still hugged Kardashian’s body in a way that accentuated her waist in a tasteful way. She wore black opaque tights and pumps to go with the covered-up theme.

Kardashian debuted platinum blonde hair (again) for the occasion which stood out nicely considering her dark ensemble.

As the pair posed while standing on top of a dinner table, Kardashian held a plate of cake which she tasted with her finger.

Sevigny, also in all black, channeled old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder mini dress. In a display of practicality, she removed her Jimmy Choo patent pumps so that she could comfortably stand on top of the table. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a single diamond infinity band.

Her hair featured delicate soft waves as she rocked a classic red lip to go with the rest of her timeless look.

I’m sold on this unlikely pair and hope to see more from the two fashion darlings together.