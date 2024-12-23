Add recording artist (back) to Kim Kardashian’s resume. In 2011, the reality TV star dabbled in music when she released “Jam (Turn It Up),” her dance-pop single. Following the track, she put a pin on her music career... until now.

Over a decade later, on Sunday, Dec. 22, the SKIMS mogul dropped her follow-up single — and it just so happened to be a Christmas classic. Days before the holidays, Kardashian released her rendition of “Santa Baby.” Produced by her brother-in-law and Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, it was an even sultrier take on Eartha Kitt’s original.

Since Kardashian doesn’t do anything half-baked, she also shot a music video to accompany her song (available on all streaming platforms). To match the seductive vibe of the tune, she rocked an ensemble that would definitely put her on Santa’s naughty list. Behold, her cheeky whale tail ’fit.

Kim's Thong-Forward ‘Fit

Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis, the short film didn’t exactly scream festive. Throughout the nearly five-minute video, Kardashian crawled through a messy floor full of cameos of random people. While some characters were Christmas-adjacent (see: Mary and a donkey, a grown Jesus Christ, and toward the end, Macaulay Caulkin dressed as Santa Claus), most of them formed a confusing medley.

She only wore one ’fit throughout and it was decidedly un-holiday-like. On top, Kardashian wore a taupe jersey bralette, which she topped with a sky blue cropped cardigan.

The bottoms, however, were even spicier. The SKKN BY KIM founder paired her top with ultra-low-rise leggings in a latte shade. Her bottoms were pulled so low, it fully flaunted her thong and the upper part of her buttocks, à la the controversial whale tails from the early aughts.

Her Other Y2K-Era Accessories

Kardashian paired the exposed thong style with another hotly debated ‘00s style: leg warmers. She wore two layers of pink leg warmers above her tights and slipped into white peep-toe sandals.

Her beauty look was from a different decade entirely: the ’80s. She completed her number with a blond bob with choppy bangs, like a Hollywood starlet from decades past.