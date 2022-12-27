This year, Kourtney Kardashian hosted the annual Kardashian Christmas party — and Kardashian did not disappoint. For the hostess’ beauty look, she debuted the holiday season’s best manicure: A shimmering, silver French mani topped with a bow.

This delicate and festive nail art is thanks to Kardashian’s nail artist Kim Truong, who shared how to get the look on Instagram. To match Kardashian’s white ensemble, Truong went for a classic French manicure with festive details. For the clear bare base, Truong used the sheer pink shade “Silk” from The Gel Bottle. She then used “Dew Drops” when painting on the silver glitter French Tip.

As for the final touch, the nail artist used delicate bow adornments from City Nails, gluing them on the top of Kardashian’s nail. The final result is a minimal holiday manicure that sparkles like a Christmas tree.

Holiday nail art is dazzling by definition, but there’s something special about this shimmery French manicure; it’s equally festive and timeless — a design you can wear all year round if you want to.

Of course, Kardashian wasn’t the only one who served major beauty looks at the party. Her sisters Kim, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe, and their mother Kris all channeled Old Hollywood glam. They sported classic red lips, pretty updos, and long waves to match their black-tie outfits.

The countdown to next year’s looks begins now.