If, like me, you’ve become increasingly obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian’s edgy, goth-meets-glam style, then I’m sure you’ll appreciate her latest look. Posting a photo dump to Instagram on Sunday, the Poosh founder showed off a chic black-and-white striped dress that calls to the mind the ‘80s classic Beetlejuice (IYKYK).

Posing for a mirror selfie, the Kardashians star rocked a cut-out maxi dress courtesy of trendy Vietnam-based brand Fancì — who’s laundry list of celebrity fans include Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo. The sultry, striped number (which is, unfortunately, no longer available) featured a stringy design with a low-scooping back and round side cut-outs. A rather cheeky choice, if you know what I mean. Kardashian wore her cropped hair loose before finishing off the dramatic look with a cherry red pout.

Sticking with the black and white color palette, other snaps in the same dump see her modeling a belted leather trench coat from Celine’s pre-fall 2018 collection with fierce black stiletto boots. Meanwhile, another pic shows the self-proclaimed “rockstar world tour wife” crouched down in her closet sporting a black Vetements hoodie and Timberland’s high-shine collaboration with Danish stylist Veneda Carter.

Could she be any cooler? I’ll answer that. No.