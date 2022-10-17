Since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker debuted their relationship, her personal style has noticeably shifted, becoming much edgier. She wears a lot less color these days — mostly favoring black — and has taken to sporting fishnets, chokers, oversized band tees, and other garb you might find at a 2000s-era Hot Topic. Basically, she’s fallen naturally into the role of a rock star wife.

On Saturday, following the announcement that Blink-182 is reuniting for a world tour, Kardashian took to Instagram to show her support. She modeled a black oversize hoodie with the band name printed in a gothic font. The back of the sweatshirt featured the lyrics, "Hello there, the angel from my nightmare" from their iconic 2003 single "I Miss You." Kardashian styled it with a black, ankle-length netted skirt that was totally see-through, putting her black thong on display. Cheeky.

The Poosh founder then finished off the revealing, goth-meets-glam ‘fit with sleek sunglasses and ultra-chunky black leather boots that hit just below the knee. “Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤,” she captioned the post, on which pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne commented “hot,” along with a bunch of flame emojis. My thoughts exactly.

To get the look, you can shop her Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian Blink-182 hoodie ($36) below.

