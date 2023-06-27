Style
The Uncommon Beauty founder shares a week in her skin care routine.
In Bustle’s video series 7 Days of Skin, tastemakers take us through seven days of their skin care routines—the products they count on to keep their skin looking 10/10 through work, rest, and play.
If anyone knows the secret to maintaining a California glow year-round, it’s Kristin Cavallari. The queen of sun-kissed strands and effortlessly-bronze skin has her signature beauty look down to a science, opting for products with clean ingredients that deliver instant results — an ethos she infused into the recent relaunch of her skin care line, Uncommon Beauty. “Our skin is the biggest organ on our body, so I’m very careful about what I put on it,” she says. Her vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free line features skin care basics, like the Enhanced Daily Water Cream and Enhanced Triple Effect Eye Cream, but it’s the newest launch that Cavallari credits for her 24/7 glow: the Bronzing Drops, a multi-use tint that can be worn alone or mixed in with foundation for a just-got-back-from-the-beach flush of color (“On vacation, this is what I’ll wear [instead of] my foundation at night,” she reveals).
Ahead, the Uncommon James founder and busy mom of three shares the skin care products getting her through a week in her life exclusively with Bustle — from the cult-favorite toner she uses to even out her skin tone to the eye masks she uses to lift and de-puff before photoshoots. Watch the video for the products she counts on, then shop them below.