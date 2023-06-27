In Bustle’s video series 7 Days of Skin, tastemakers take us through seven days of their skin care routines—the products they count on to keep their skin looking 10/10 through work, rest, and play.

If anyone knows the secret to maintaining a California glow year-round, it’s Kristin Cavallari. The queen of sun-kissed strands and effortlessly-bronze skin has her signature beauty look down to a science, opting for products with clean ingredients that deliver instant results — an ethos she infused into the recent relaunch of her skin care line, Uncommon Beauty. “Our skin is the biggest organ on our body, so I’m very careful about what I put on it,” she says. Her vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free line features skin care basics, like the Enhanced Daily Water Cream and Enhanced Triple Effect Eye Cream, but it’s the newest launch that Cavallari credits for her 24/7 glow: the Bronzing Drops, a multi-use tint that can be worn alone or mixed in with foundation for a just-got-back-from-the-beach flush of color (“On vacation, this is what I’ll wear [instead of] my foundation at night,” she reveals).

Ahead, the Uncommon James founder and busy mom of three shares the skin care products getting her through a week in her life exclusively with Bustle — from the cult-favorite toner she uses to even out her skin tone to the eye masks she uses to lift and de-puff before photoshoots. Watch the video for the products she counts on, then shop them below.

Monday Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Rescue Spa See on Rescue Spa On Monday, before a press day for Uncommon James, Cavallari preps her skin with Biologique Recherche’s Lotion P50 — a cult-favorite toner beloved by beauty editors and skin fanatics for its ability to smooth skin texture and tighten pores. Next, she follows with Goop GoodGenes Lift + Depuff Eye Masks to smooth fine lines in a pinch.

Wednesday Retinol Alternative Uncommon Beauty $54 See on Uncommon Beauty Cavallari swears by Uncommon Beauty’s Enhanced Daily Foaming Powder Cleanser made with bamboo and rice extract, which comes in a powder format and lathers into a “light, fluffy” foam. She follows with her brand’s bakuchiol-infused Retinol Alternative, which she uses four to five times as week to help skin looking smooth and glowing. ““It helps with cell turnover without being so harsh on your skin,” she says.