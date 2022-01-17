If you’re one of the people who got your hands on the KVD Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation before it flew off shelves last year, this is about to make your ears perk up: On February 1, the brand is dropping a sister product — the KVD Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer — and Bustle got a sneak preview.

Like the foundation that so many beauty lovers fell in love with, the Good Apple Concealer contains apple extract for a boost of antioxidants and raspberry stem cells for moisture (a major plus if you struggle with under eye concealer creasing). The packaging also has a couple cool features: Though the concealer’s top has the appearance of a dropper, it twists off to reveal an angled doe-foot applicator (similar to the ones you would find used for lip gloss) that’s cleverly designed to mimic a fingertip.

Of course, the concealer has the finish that made the Good Apple Foundation so amazing. One swipe was incredibly pigmented, but somehow not heavy or cakey at all. And while more pigment can sometimes translate to “more work to blend,” the formula was easy to diffuse with a beautyblender and looked just like natural skin.

It comes in 32 shades that can be used for concealing blemishes, brightening the under eye area, highlighting the high points of your face, or color correcting hyperpigmentation.

KVD Beauty

The KVD Good Apple Foundation was a massive fan-favorite in 2021, gathering over 86 million mentions on TikTok alone (Travis Barker and his daughter even got in on the fun). If the hype around this launch is anywhere close to its predecessor’s popularity, it would be wise to be ready to snag it quickly when it makes its debut next month.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.