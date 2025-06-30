The Kardashians and Jenners know a thing or two about traveling to Italy in style. After all, not one, but two of them — Kim Kardashian and her big sis, Kourtney Kardashian — infamously got married there. It’s the youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, however, who’s clearly got her Italian style down pat.

Over the weekend, the Khy founder headed to Venice with her reality TV family to attend the wedding of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos. To make the most of the European trip, Jenner carved out time to explore the city between the festivities and came up with a whole new spicy Italian uniform: bras as tops.

Kylie’s Bedazzled Bra

While other style stars touch down in Italia and embrace Dolce Vita styling with headscarves and maximalist prints, Jenner made her own version of a capsule vacation wardrobe. Each of her downtime looks, which she shared on Instagram, was built around the humble brassiere. Nothing about her take on the lingerie staple, however, was drab.

In one photo, for example, she wore nothing but a bra as a top. Completely engulfed in crystals, it featured slinky straps, a see-through cage-style design, and bedazzled fringe that sparkled with each movement. She paired it with a white maxi skirt that she pulled down to her hips, revealing her navel.

2 Bras Are Better Than 1

In the same trip, Jenner switched to a second look for a boat ride with her sister, Kendall Jenner. Unsurprisingly, she kept to her lingerie-focused dress code with an unexpected twist. Instead of wearing one bra top, she layered two, wearing a deep, scoop neck crochet piece over a leather bikini-style top.

She paired it with a high-waist pencil skirt in the same inky shade and completed her look with flip-flops.

She Made It Her Italian Uniform

For a day at the museum, Jenner slipped into an all-white outfit which featured — surprise, surprise — another bra. This time, she paired the slinky item with high-waist capri pants, the divisive pant length taking the industry by storm. As if one controversial piece wasn’t enough, she threw on another: heeled thong sandals.

Italy done right.