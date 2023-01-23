When Kylie Jenner does fashion week, she does it big. Already — since touching down in Paris over the weekend — she’s worn a giant lion head gown (she is a Leo, after all) and a dramatic, Cinderella-inspired ensemble.

Stepping out for the Maison Margiela show at Paris Couture Week on Sunday evening, Jenner wore the designer from head to toe. She hit the pavement in a long, blue tulle coat with frills galore. Underneath the glamorous outerwear, she donned a super short, ice blue slip dress (photos here) and vintage-inspired latex lingerie, complete with a pointed cone bra.

The reality star finished things off with even more drama, in the form of sparkling silver Tabi heels and a tiny lavender bag embellished with crystal studs. Naturally, she took to Instagram to show off the dreamy look, down to her chic retro underwear.

The ensemble’s blue and silver color palette was reminiscent of a high-fashion Cinderella — except a flock of high-paid stylists helped Jenner get dressed, instead of cartoon birds. Noting her resemblance to the Disney princess, Jenner’s assistant Maguire Amundsen commented “cinderella 💙💙💙💙” on the photo dump.

All this fashion and Couture Week has only just begun. Watch this space.